Custom Protection Services Inc.: Custom Protection Granted 'Essential Service' Status

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) ("Custom Protection', or the "Company'), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, announces that the Company has received "Essential Service' status from two of the largest counties in the State of Texas. This designation will allow Custom Protection, its employees and consultants, to operate throughout the COVID-19 lockdown with no interruption in operations and services.

"Custom Protection is one of the first contract security firms to receive this "Essential Service' status," stated George Rutherford, President of Custom Protection. "During this tragic crisis, Custom Protection has demonstrated its firm determination to thrive in any context, first by launching our COVID-19 custom screening solution in under two weeks, and now, by earning an "Essential Service Provider' designation from Montgomery County and Harris County. This will allow for seamless continuity of our current operations and services, as well as the establishment of new client contracts, during any and all government enforced lockdowns related to our collective battle against this deadly virus."

Management notes that, on March 31, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that only "essential services" could remain open across the State of Texas until at least April 30. The order is effectively a stay-at-home or shelter-at-home order, similar to those enacted in many other states in terms of its implications for businesses operating in this environment.

The Company is very pleased to be able to continue offering its services and carrying out its operations during this crisis, when security and infection screening solutions will be more important than ever.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Company Contact Information:

Tel: 936-703-5855

Email: info@customprotectionservices.com

Website: https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/customprotectioninvestor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/customprotect

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Services Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



SOURCE: Custom Protection Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583564/Custom-Protection-Granted-Essential-Service-Status