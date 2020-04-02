Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Enhances Existing Software Platform to Improve Air Quality for Buildings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that based on customer demand, in relation to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, it is providing enhanced real-time air quality monitoring and improvement for multi-residential buildings.

Using its existing SmartSite® software platform Kontrol can integrate with existing legacy building automation systems (BAS) to optimize overall air quality, ventilation rates and corresponding energy consumption.

"We are responding to an increase in customer demand to assist with overall improved ventilation and air quality in addressing the needs of the multi-residential sector," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Energy. "With the requirement for isolation and self-quarantine multi-residential buildings are facing unique challenges that come with full occupancy and more demand on existing building equipment."

Kontrol SmartSite® is a building energy software technology designed to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation and cooling systems for large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings. Kontrol SmartSite® operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and is highly scalable. SmartSite® currently operates in more than 20 Million square feet of real estate.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com



For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

