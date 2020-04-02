Scientists in the United States have developed a carbon nanotube method of fabricating a lithium-ion battery with a silicon anode. The device reportedly demonstrated better than 87% capacity retention after 1,500 cycles. The developers say their discovery overcomes many of the obstacles to the use of silicon as an anode and could open up the use of other materials for electrodes in lithium-ion devices.Scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in the U.S. have used carbon nanotubes to overcome some of the problems inherent in developing silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. ...

