Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Investee Company Update: Factom Inc. 02-Apr-2020 / 13:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Investee Company Update: Factom Inc. London, UK, 2 April 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN), the blockchain technology venture builder, advisor and investor, hereby provides an update in respect of investee company, Factom Inc. ("Factom"). The Company has been notified by the directors of Factom that in a board meeting on 31 March 2020 they concluded that, in the absence of further funding, they will need to begin the process of assignment of assets for the benefit of creditors. Should there be any further developments the Company will make further updates. The Company's interest in Factom is by way of 150,000 Series Seed shares and 73,291 A-1 preferred shares valued at GBP236,776 on 30 June 2019. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. Coinsilium shares are traded on AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [1] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 56358 EQS News ID: 1014301 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1975b4082829ef8a3c49b09d95869920&application_id=1014301&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

