Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLEW ISIN: CA89785F1009 Ticker-Symbol: TLA 
Tradegate
02.04.20
16:15 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,005
-18,37 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,010
0,025
16:50
0,018
0,024
16:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC0,020-18,37 %