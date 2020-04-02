Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, redesigned its portfolio of advanced real world evidence analytics solutions. The portfolio illustrates Quantzig's ability to help healthcare service providers to deal with the challenges arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These are challenging times for the life sciences, pharma, and the healthcare sector in Europe as they witness a watershed moment due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Businesses must cope with the increasing complexity of their global networks, intense regulatory scrutiny, and greater uncertainty surrounding global trade policies to emerge successfully once the global condition subsides. With digital real world data turning out to be crucial in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the European healthcare sector must employ advanced prediction and surveillance algorithms to monitor patients and clinical trial outcomes. Real world evidence analytics is turning out to be of paramount importance in curbing the pandemic as it holds immense potential in helping the healthcare sector to tackle the challenges facing them.

According to Quantzig's real world data analytics experts, "In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak healthcare organizations are looking to leverage analytical solutions to interpret data from patient records, clinical trials, and drug discovery, and treatment outcomes to get a better understanding of disease progression patterns, resource usage, treatment pathways, and the factors that determine the outcome."

Real World Evidence Analytics to Establish Value of Medical Products in Europe

Real world evidence analytics can support comparative analysis of the outcomes of different healthcare and pharma interventions including medical devices, therapeutics, clinical outcomes, and drug launches. Also, as we move forward, several new reimbursement models that emphasize value, the use of real world data is expected to grow in importance and broaden the ability of healthcare payers to assess the quality of the evidence when making reimbursement or coverage decisions.

Real world Evidence Analytics to Enhance Patient Engagement and Experience

Patient satisfaction is crucial to the success of any healthcare delivery system. Patient experience can be impacted by several factors that include- healthcare plans, physician practices, and other healthcare amenities. With increasing uses of technology, patients are playing a greater role in better managing their health, and as a result, digital devices can gather relevant information from patients. Real world data sets generated by machines and patients will likely lead to the integration and evolution of this information to conduct benefit-risk assessments for new medical products. Fluctuating methodological approaches and challenges in data collection in an evolving regulatory landscape are poised to create newer challenges in the European healthcare sector. Therefore, a compliant vehicle for performing, evaluating, and communicating the data-driven insights is crucial.

Quantzig's Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions

We offer innovative analytics solutions to help you analyze, integrate, and utilize real world data to gain critical insights into treatment patterns and ways to improve patient care

Patient Engagement Analytics

Patient Journey Analytics

Physician Journey Analysis

Payer and Provider Solutions

