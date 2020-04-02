Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bioventix plc

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has been notified that Peter Harrison, Chief Executive, has dealt in the Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") as follows:

On 1 April 2020 , the sale of 30,000 Ordinary Shares at 3,600 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Sale"); and

On 2 April 2020 , the exercise of options over 18,500 Ordinary Shares at 1,350 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Option Shares"), pursuant to the Company's 2013 EMI Share Option Scheme (the "Exercise") (details of which can be found at www.bioventix.com).

Following the Sale and the Exercise, Peter Harrison's total beneficial interest in the Company will be 416,676 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 8.0% of the Company.

Following the Exercise, the Company has applied for 18,500 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings will commence in the Option Shares on 8 April 2020. The Option Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 5,207,835 and the Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 5,207,835.

The above figure of 5,207,835 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Bioventix under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Peter Harrison 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bioventix plc b) LEI 213800225MHX7LZQY108 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each Identification code GB00B4QVDF07 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,600p 30,000 d) Aggregated information:

3,600p e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)