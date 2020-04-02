Anzeige
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 
Frankfurt
02.04.20
15:34 Uhr
41,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,000
44,100
16:51
02.04.2020
Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 2

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has been notified that Peter Harrison, Chief Executive, has dealt in the Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") as follows:

  • On 1 April 2020, the sale of 30,000 Ordinary Shares at 3,600 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Sale"); and
  • On 2 April 2020, the exercise of options over 18,500 Ordinary Shares at 1,350 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Option Shares"), pursuant to the Company's 2013 EMI Share Option Scheme (the "Exercise") (details of which can be found at www.bioventix.com).

Following the Sale and the Exercise, Peter Harrison's total beneficial interest in the Company will be 416,676 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 8.0% of the Company.

Following the Exercise, the Company has applied for 18,500 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings will commence in the Option Shares on 8 April 2020. The Option Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 5,207,835 and the Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 5,207,835.

The above figure of 5,207,835 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Bioventix under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500


About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Harrison
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3,600p30,000
d)Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume

· Price
30,000

3,600p
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Harrison
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOptions over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1,350p18,500
d)Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume

· Price
18,500

1,350p
e)Date of the transaction2 April 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
