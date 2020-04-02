GigaSpaces Announces Free Go-Live Package to Help Enterprises Rapidly Address Speed, Scale, Resiliency and Cost Reduction Challenges Faced During the COVID-19 Crisis

InsightEdge readies enterprises for growing data and peak loads across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments while drastically reducing TCO

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, announced today that it is offering a free Go-Live professional services package to help customers improve their systems speed, scale and availability, and drastically reduce TCO as data workloads continue to increase and exhibit volatile peaks during the current COVID-19 crisis. The professional services package will accelerate the time to deployment of GigaSpaces InsightEdge, a distributed in-memory computing platform, which elastically scales the data, messaging and application tiers seamlessly, and offloads compute, read and write intensive workloads from existing core infrastructure, without the need for rip & replace. The solution is geared for enterprises struggling to maintain expected service levels for their customers, requirements to comply with industry regulations, and for cost reduction initiatives.

Due to quarantines and social distancing, many enterprises need to now rely solely on online transactions. The COVID-19 threat has also resulted in panic buying, cancelled travel plans, volatile market trading, a shift to digital payments, increased social benefits requests and rising inquiries about business and personal financial statuses which have crashed websites and slowed response times resulting in poor user experience, and regulatory compliance fines.

The software platform co-locates business logic and data processing in the same memory space, reducing the movement of data for an efficient simplified architecture, providing extreme performance, speed and scale. Elastic scaling capabilities allow seamless scale to avoid the need to overprovision infrastructure resources for optimized TCO. Offloading queries from traditional databases reduces licensing, hardware and support costs and can reach savings of up to 85%.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge also ensures continuous high availability with zero downtime of the data access layer with the ability to survive system failures without any data loss.

"The COVID-19 virus has profoundly changed every aspect of our life and workplace," said Adi Paz, CEO at GigaSpaces. "There is a growing dependence on virtual business, socializing and entertainment which, along with market volatility, is resulting in peak loads that IT infrastructure must support. We are honored to help organizations immediately address their speed, scale resilience and cost reduction challenges, and together navigate successfully through this crisis."

GigaSpaces is also offering existing customers from all industries, including financial services, insurance, e-commerce, transportation, healthcare and more, remote training sessions to assist them in accelerating the on-boarding of their new team members, and incorporate best practices on how to leverage the platform's built-in enterprise grade functionality.

