Powder Coatings Market: Growing Environmental Concerns to Augur well For the Market says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global powder coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growing shift from liquid coatings to powder coating owing to its safe and anti-hazardous waste factor will fuel the demand for powder coatings, which in turn will boost the powder coatings market growth in the forthcoming years.

As the solvent used in liquid coatings produce harmful fumes and the used solvents are considered as hazardous waste. Also discarded liquid coatings should be disposed of properly which can be an expensive and time-consuming process. This, factor will play a critical role in propelling the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Thermoset {Epoxy Polyester, Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others}, and Thermoplastic {Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Nylon, Polyolefin, and Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)}), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, and Others), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The market stood at USD 8.98 billion in 2018.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Launch of Interpon Low-E Products by AkzoNobel N.V to Enable Market Growth

AkzoNobel N.V unveiled its first Low-E products. The coarse texture range includes range a of smooth finishes in Interpon 610. The specially engineered Low-E products will offer curing at temperatures lower than the current standard of 180-190°C, the new offering is TGIC-free polyester will also help save energy and aid customers to improve their efficiency. The lauch of the Low-E products is predicted to spur sales opportunities for the powder coatings market share during the forecast period owing to its design for wide range of applications such as industrial manufacturers of steel constructions, street and garden furniture, and agricultural and construction equipmen

Daniela Vlad, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business, said in a statement, "As the world leader in our sector, we're fully focused on continuing to set the standards for quality, service and innovation." He further added, "The launch of this new range is just the latest example of how we're always looking to help customers improve their efficiency, save energy and lower their environmental footprint."

List of the key Companies Operating in Powder Coatings Market Research Report are:

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Jotun

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

TCI Powder

Berger Paints India Limited

The global powder coatings market size encompasses a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the powder coatings market trends. It shares a complete overview of all the segments and parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and industry developments.

Regional Analysis

The surge in Electronics Industry to Influence Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 4.21 billion in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing disposable income. The improving standards of living in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam will have a good impact on the market in the region. The growth of the automotive and electronics industries in Thailand, China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea is expected to aid the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of solvent-based coatings. Europe is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing automotive industry. Latin America is predicted to grow steadily due to growing automotive sector, inflation reduction, low lending rates, and economic growth in the region.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends in Global Market



Latest Technological Advancements



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Powder Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Resin



Thermoset





Epoxy Polyester





Polyester





Epoxy





Polyurethane





Acrylic





Others



Thermoplastics



Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)





Nylon





Polyolefin





Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

TOC Continued…!

