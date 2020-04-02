Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Frankfurt
02.04.20
08:00 Uhr
1,530 Euro
-0,040
-2,55 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
02.04.2020
Versatile Neonode Prototyping Board Enables Rapid Prototyping

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today announced the release of an Arduino-compatible prototyping board for fast prototyping with Neonode touch sensor modules.

News highlights

  • Easy to use, affordable and ideal for embedded developers
  • Features Cortex M0+ microprocessor and versatile I/O interfaces
  • Available at Digikey.com

Neonode's Prototyping Board shortens development time for products to reach end customers by providing hardware and software engineers with a fast and efficient verification environment. The prototyping board and Arduino-compatible software library (SDK) opens up the Arduino open source electronics platform and a wealth of open-source applications software for use with Neonode Touch Sensor Modules. The board comes with several industry standard I/O interfaces, including micro USB, I2C and GPIO.

The Neonode Prototyping Board is available at Digikey.com.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT:

VP HMI Products
Bengt Edlund
bengt.edlund@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/versatile-neonode-prototyping-board-enables-rapid-prototyping,c3077212

