Versatile Neonode Prototyping Board Enables Rapid Prototyping

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today announced the release of an Arduino-compatible prototyping board for fast prototyping with Neonode touch sensor modules.

Easy to use, affordable and ideal for embedded developers

Features Cortex M0+ microprocessor and versatile I/O interfaces

Available at Digikey.com

Neonode's Prototyping Board shortens development time for products to reach end customers by providing hardware and software engineers with a fast and efficient verification environment. The prototyping board and Arduino-compatible software library (SDK) opens up the Arduino open source electronics platform and a wealth of open-source applications software for use with Neonode Touch Sensor Modules. The board comes with several industry standard I/O interfaces, including micro USB, I2C and GPIO.

The Neonode Prototyping Board is available at Digikey.com.

