Capgemini SE: Capgemini will implement a squeeze-out on Altran shares

Capgemini will implement a squeeze-out on Altran shares

Paris, April 2, 2020 - In accordance with the notice published by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) today, Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) will implement on April 15, 2020 a squeeze-out with respect to all the remaining shares of Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT) which have not yet been tendered.

The squeeze-out will apply to all Altran shares which have not been tendered to the tender offer, with the exception of the 2,461,800 Altran treasury shares, i.e. 4,749,218 Altran shares representing 1.85% of the share capital and 1.97% of the voting rights1.

The compensation to be paid in connection with the squeeze-out will be equal to the price of the tender offer, i.e. 14.50 euros per Altran share.

Once Euroclear France has closed the affiliates' accounts, the custody account-keeping institutions will request BNP Paribas Securities Services (Affilié 030), 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93500 Pantin, France, to make payment of the compensation for the shares registered in their books which have not been tendered to the tender offer, and will credit the accounts of the Altran shareholders with the compensation due. BNP Paribas Securities Services has been appointed by Capgemini to act as the custody account-keeper to centralize completion of the transactions in connection with the squeeze-out.

The funds corresponding to the compensation not requested by the custody account-keeping institutions on behalf of the beneficiaries will be kept by BNP Paribas Securities Services for a period of ten years after the squeeze-out and will be transferred to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations following the expiry of such period. Such funds may be claimed at any time by their respective beneficiaries, subject to a thirty-year statute of limitations, after which the funds will become the property of the French State.

Altran shares will be delisted from Euronext in Paris after the closing of the market on April 15, 2020, the date on which the squeeze-out will be implemented.

Capgemini's offer document and Altran's response document, as approved by the AMF on October 14, 2019 under visa no. 19-489 and visa no. 19-490 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information of each company, are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and on the websites of Capgemini (www.capgemini.com/altran-en) or Altran Technologies (www.altran.com). These documents can be obtained free of charge from Capgemini (11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris, France) or Altran Technologies (96 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France), depending on whether they relate to Capgemini or Altran Technologies.

This press release has been prepared and published in accordance with the provisions of Article 237-3, III of the AMF general regulations.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Altran.

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions in which its launch is subject to legal restrictions.

The publication, broadcasting or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. Capgemini disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

1 On the basis of a share capital of Altran comprised of 257,021,105 shares representing 257,351,451 voting rights as of February 28, 2020.









