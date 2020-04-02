Isolation facilities will help support Ontario hospital with COVID-19 assessments

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rampart International, one of BLU-MED's Canadian distributors, has supplied Southlake Regional Health Centre with two BLU-MED Negative Pressure Isolation Facilities to increase their capacity to treat more patients.





"The isolation facilities we have procured from Rampart will allow us to provide more care for patients," said Stephen Trafford, manager of emergency and disaster preparedness, Southlake Regional Health Centre. "This will allow us to rapidly increase our negative pressure bed capacity not just in response to this pandemic, but any future potential health emergencies."

Each BLU-MED Negative Pressure Isolation Facility is capable of housing up to 10 patients within an environment that meets the US Centers for Disease Control guidelines on Airborne Infectious Disease prevention protocols. The goal is to reduce the exposure of hospital staff and patients, prepare for the potential influx of infected patients, and establish patient isolation facilities that prevent the spread of the COVID-19 while effectively treating those infected.

"Rampart is proud to ensure that Canada's frontline health care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to succeed," said Mike Klein, president of Rampart International Corp. "Systems such as this have the potential to make a significant difference in the fight against COVID-19."

The facilities are expected to be delivered and operational by early April 2020 at Southlake Regional Healthcare in Newmarket, ON.

About Southlake Regional Health Centre

Southlake Regional Health Centre is a full-service hospital with a regional, clinically advanced focus. We provide our communities with care right from birth to end of life and delivers top-notch services such as cardiac and cancer care across York Region and Simcoe-Muskoka. With a team of more than 3,000 employees, 580 physicians, and more than 900 volunteers, Southlake is committed to creating an environment where the best experiences happen. For more information, www.southlake.ca.

About Rampart International Corporation

Rampart is Canada's leading supplier of Operational Equipment to Public Safety, First Responders, Law Enforcement, and the Canadian Armed Forces. Established in 2010, our mission is to offer the world's finest equipment supported by unmatched customer service and dedication to the end-user.

For more information about Rampart's Pandemic Response Equipment, visit https://rampartcorp.com/covid-19-preparedness

About BLU-MED Response Systems

BLU-MED Response Systems (BLU-MED) is the world's leading provider of medical shelter systems and mobile field hospitals. Their medical shelters allow government agencies (of all levels; federal, provincial, city, and local municipality), hospitals, healthcare facilities, emergency management and response agencies, and aid organizations the ability to establish advanced-level care facilities quickly …when and where needed.

For more information about BLU-MED, visit www.blu-med.com/

