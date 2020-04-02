As of April 3, 2020, the following bond loan issued by SG Issuer on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. The trading in the instrument is currently halted and will be resumed tomorrow. ISIN Trading code New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------- SE0007525860 SGI_GTM_2456 100 000,00 ------------------------------------------- For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB