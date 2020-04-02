Anzeige
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 
Berlin
02.04.20
15:41 Uhr
6,640 Euro
+0,360
+5,73 %
02.04.2020
Better Collective A/S: Settlement of the last part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group in Sweden

Regulatory Release 15/2020

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 17/2018 "Better Collective establishes strong position in the Swedish sports betting market with the acquisition of Ribacka Group for up to 30 million EUR" released on 21 December 2018.

Pursuant to the share sales and purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective and the sellers of Ribacka Group AB, the Board of Directors has resolved to complete the payment of the third and last installment of the purchase price in cash and shares combined. As all agreed performance criteria have been met, and the remaining part of the purchase price amounts to 9 million EUR, which has been fully reflected as debt in the balance sheet of Better Collective.

Better Collective will make a payment of 6 million EUR in cash now, and will settle the remaining 3 million EUR no later than May 15, 2020, in a combination of shares and cash. Any settlement in shares will take place with treasury shares acquired in Better Collective's share buyback program initiated on March 19, 2020. Reference is made to Regulatory Release 8/2020 "Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover debt related to acquisitions".

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective
Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 15_2020 earn-out 2020.04.02 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c228eb13-895f-4f96-878e-923d02a53565)
