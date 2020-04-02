The developing coronavirus pandemic has affected year-end trading for Norcros, with an indicated c £4m impact on EBIT. Operational shutdowns mirroring those of its customers have been undertaken and, as elsewhere, actions to preserve cash are being taken. The company has up to c £110m headroom under existing banking facilities representing a strong year end liquidity position. Forward guidance and our estimates for FY21 onwards have been withdrawn pending greater clarity on the scale and duration of the lockdown conditions being widely enacted currently.

