Helma Eigenheimbau closed FY19 with improved revenues and new order intake, coupled with a lower cost of materials and third-party services ratio. It maintains a satisfactory equity ratio of 28.6%, assisted by its conservative dividend policy (which is aligned with its debt covenants). While Helma is well-positioned to continue to expand in the next few years with a strong order book and attractive land bank secured on relatively cheap prices, near-term growth remains uncertain given the likely recession triggered by COVID-19. Consequently, management has withdrawn its FY20 guidance.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...