Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Program Management (CPM) business today has launched COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins, which aggregate COVID-19 related global regulatory changes, orders, notices and other informational updates for the financial services industry. The new resource is publicly available via Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management website, allowing visitors to click on the COVID-19 updates banner to learn about new developments, regulatory compliance impacts and regulatory agency resources.

The webpage link enables visitors to sign up for email updates on COVID-19 related regulatory developments applicable to specific financial services market segments; one bulletin focuses on developments relevant to banking and securities firms around the world, the other focuses on developments specific to U.S. insurance companies.

"Regulatory changes impacting the global financial services industry are rapidly evolving due to the nature of the novel coronavirus pandemic," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' business. "These new bulletins provide the financial services industry a centralized, extensive resource for keeping aware of the latest regulatory compliance impacts of the COVID-19 virus."

Wolters Kluwer's CPM business is part of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

