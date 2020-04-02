The Swiss equipment supplier already needed to shore up its bottom line and is now taking measures to help combat the spread of an epidemic which has also claimed November's planned climate summit in Glasgow and an estimated 19% of this year's demand for energy storage.With staff at the Hohenstein-Ernstthal German site operated by Swiss solar production equipment supplier Meyer Burger having been working reduced hours since March 16, the embattled company this morning announced the measure would be extended to its Swiss sites in Thun and Hauterive, in response to the Covid-19 crisis and to reduce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...