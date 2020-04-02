FreeMind Gives Free Access To All Premium Content To Alleviate Stress During COVID-19 Crisis

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMind, a leading player in mindset-management supported by guided meditations and mindfulness, and winner of the 2019 award for Best Mindset/Mindful app from Health & Wellbeing Magazine, today announced free access to their premium library for six months until 1st October 2020 in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

FreeMind is accessed through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android, which contains over 280 guided meditations that enable people to take control of their mindset, by concentrating on the three key pillars of happiness and success: peace, power and purpose.

FreeMind includes up to 14 forever-free meditations but is now giving full unrestricted access to all 280 meditations to help combat the spread of worldwide anxiety and stress brought on by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. At the end of the free period, listeners can choose to maintain full access to FreeMind with a 50% monthly discount, or cancel the plan, which would still enable them to use the forever-free meditations.

"Saving lives and keeping safe are of utmost priority right now. But the magnitude of uncertainty is causing deep stress and anxiety everywhere, and the effect of COVID-19 could be causing a mental health crisis," said Tom Fortes Mayer, Creator and Co-Founder of FreeMind. "FreeMind's system is designed to fast-track the benefits of meditation and we see it as our responsibility to give away FreeMind now, inclusively to everyone during this tense and unprecedented time."

To get the offer, FreeMind must be downloaded to an iPhone or Android smartphone and then follow the steps on the website . A reminder will be sent for the opportunity to cancel before the free period ends on 1st October 2020.

