IntelliSurvey Releases Life in the Times of COVID-19 Survey Results

IntelliSurvey announces the results on attitudes and behaviors exhibited in the United States due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

MISSION VIEJO, California, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliSurvey announced today the release of the first installment in its 'Life in the Times of COVID-19' survey series (https://www.intellisurvey.com/life-in-the-times-of-covid-19). The results are based on an online survey administered to a representative sample of adults in the United States to track the attitudes and behaviors of Americans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

One significant finding from the first survey is that, overall, slightly more than 55% of all participants are always complying with 'social distancing'; 45% are out of compliance. Not surprisingly, fewer young adults age 18-24 always comply, while higher numbers of those in the older age cohorts (55-64 and 65+) are constantly compliant. These numbers may be of direct relevance to those forecasting shifts in transmission rates.

Other questions covered in the survey include:

Which public figures and organizations provide honest and accurate COVID-19 information?

How do you feel about the state of the world?

What information sources do you use to stay informed about COVID-19 developments?

Among those organizations and people covered in questions on accurate and honest information are the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Chris Wallace, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson.

Jonathan Ephraim, President, said, "The results of our survey show that political polarization runs deep, with few respondents trusting political figures or media personalities associated with the opposition party. However, there are areas of commonality; for example, Americans 39 or over reported respecting social distancing principles in roughly equal proportions across the political divide. We will be continuing to gather data to inform the public, scientists, and decision-makers in the coming weeks as we glean them."

IntelliSurvey will be releasing the results of the initial and subsequent surveys in the coming days and weeks.

