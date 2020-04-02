TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

The Company announces that, following the conclusion of a formal audit tender process, the Board, on a recommendation from the Audit Committee, approved the proposed appointment of BDO LLP (BDO) as its auditor for the year ending 31 December 2020. The appointment of BDO LLP was approved by shareholders at the AGM of the Company held on 30 March 2020.

Pursuant to Section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006, a letter containing the Statement of Circumstances from Ernst & Young LLP in respect of its cessation of office has today been sent to the Company's shareholders for information only.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

2 April 2020