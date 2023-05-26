M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Change of Auditor

DJ Change of Auditor

26 May 2023

The Company notifies that, following a competitive audit tender process led by the Audit Committee, the Board has recommended for shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor of the Company.

Further information in relation to the tender process and the selection process has been explained in the Report of the Audit Committee in the recently published Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. This can be accessed via the following website:

As required by Section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006 a copy of Deloitte LLP's reason for its resignation, which will take effect following the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2023, is being sent to shareholders for information only

Deloitte LLP will resign as auditor because the Company decided to conduct an audit tender and Deloitte LLP chose not to participate in the tender process. There are no other matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that are required to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Board would like to thank Deloitte for its professional service to the Company throughout its tenure in office.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary

