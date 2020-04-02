Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the top three digital healthcare trends of 2020

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How telemedicine services are re-shaping the US healthcare industry amidst the outbreak of coronavirus

2. The role of telehealth services in enhancing healthcare services in the US

Telehealth services are the latest innovation in the US healthcare industry. Telemedicine services have the potential to transform every aspect of the healthcare industry, right from reporting the health status of patients to the process of medical procedure payment. Across the whole world, healthcare services are now witnessing a massive transformation due to the outbreak of coronavirus. When the world is facing a pandemic outbreak, telemedicine services are of great help for patients and the elderly population who fall under the high-risk category. Moreover, higher and deductible healthcare plans are already turning patients into cost-conscious buyers. Since telemedicine services are the latest innovation it is witnessing massive adoption and is also constantly evolving to meet the growing expectations of patients and healthcare workers.

According to Quantzig's healthcare analytics services experts, "Telemedicine services will prove to be a cost-effective and convenient care model for medical sector players."

Top Three Telemedicine Industry Trends

1: Normalization and mass usage of telemedicine services

2: Intervention of big data in telehealth services

3: Increasing importance of patient-generated data

Today patient data has huge demand as it has the potential to transform the healthcare industry. As a result, telemedicine service providers are now leveraging patient-generated data to draw comprehensive insights to improve services and outcomes. According to Quantzig's analytics experts, telehealth services along with big data analytics have huge potential in helping healthcare organizations to focus on the adaptation and integration of electronic health records. Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions are designed to help healthcare organizations to keep up with the trends in telemedicine industry while enhancing patient satisfaction.

