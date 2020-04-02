Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Supervisory Board of Sberbank resolves to move date of Annual General Meeting of Sberbank Shareholders on 2019 performance 02-Apr-2020 / 18:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Supervisory Board of Sberbank resolves to move date of Annual General Meeting of Sberbank Shareholders on 2019 performance* _April 2, 2020, Moscow _- On the back of higher uncertainty amid the epidemiological situation [1] in Russia, the Supervisory Board of Sberbank has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Sberbank Shareholders on 2019 performance and move it from April 24, 2020, to June 26, 2020. The board has also resolved to set June 1, 2020 (cutoff time) as the date for determining (documenting) the individuals who have the right to participate in the AGM. Accordingly, the Supervisory Board has resolved to move the date when individuals entitled to dividend payouts will be determined from May 14, 2020, to July 16, 2020. The Supervisory Board's previous decisions regarding the approval of the 2019 Annual Report, the approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements, on profit distribution for 2019, on recommendations for choosing the company's auditor, and the approval of the list of Supervisory Board nominees have remained unchanged. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 56375 EQS News ID: 1014461 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://www.multitran.com/m.exe's=epidemiological+situation&l1=1&l2=2

