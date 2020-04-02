Covesting Fund Management Module Beta Launches on PrimeXBT

GIBRALTAR, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covesting, a Europe-based, licensed DLT services provider and software developer has officially launched the Covesting Fund Management Module beta on PrimeXBT as part of a B2B partnership with the Bitcoin-based trading platform.

Covesting Module Beta Offers Testers Early Access to Innovative Tool

Covesting has debuted the innovative new tool on PrimeXBT, aimed at disrupting the trading community by allowing traders to profit alongside one another, using a uniquely designed fund management module.

The early beta phase will gather invaluable performance data, platform feedback, and more, and be used to test for, discover, and fix any critical bugs ahead of a wider launch rollout.

It also presents an ideal opportunity for top traders to get an early jump start at creating a fund, bolstering performance ratings, and more, to be well prepared for the influx of investors awaiting the tool's full launch following the conclusion of the beta test.

Achieving Milestones With An Adapted Business Strategy

The Covesting Fund Management Module beta launch on PrimeXBT is the result of an ongoing B2B partnership with the Bitcoin-based, multi-asset trading platform.

Following the launch of the crypto intelligence portal, liquidity aggregation, and the cryptocurrency exchange were completed, the decision was made to pivot the company business strategy toward B2B partnerships and software development to adapt to critical changes in demand across the cryptocurrency industry.

The goal then became launching the Covesting Fund Management Module beta on a partner platform, with the intention of later integrating the COV token and further unlocking the token's powerful utility.

Register Today for the Covesting Fund Management Module Beta on PrimeXBT



The Covesting Fund Management Module beta is the result of decades of market experience, technical expertise, years of development, determination, and a clear creative vision.

To access the Covesting Fund Management Module Beta, clients may register for a free trading account on PrimeXBT and visit https://primexbt.com/covesting to get started.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is an award-wining platform launched in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 1000x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.



To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company, incorporated under the laws of Gibraltar which offers the broadest array of software solutions for retail and institutional customers worldwide. Covesting has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology License (DLT) from regulatory authorities in Gibraltar. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of trading aspects.

For more information, please visit covesting.io

