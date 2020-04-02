Verkada Announces COVID-19 Program To Provide Free Video Monitoring for Critical Infrastructure, Healthcare and Shelter Locations

SAN MATEO, California, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada Inc., the leader in cloud-based enterprise video security, today announced the company's ' Remote Video Monitoring Station ' program which includes 90 days of complimentary equipment and cloud services to help healthcare facilities, shelters, and municipal services across the U.S., Canada, and UK respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With this program, Verkada will provide hospitals and municipalities with all the necessary video equipment to quickly scale patient video monitoring while reducing medical workers' exposure and use of critical PPE equipment.

Organizations will receive Verkada security cameras, a designated viewing station and complete access to Verkada's cloud-based management software, which delivers secure remote monitoring from any device or browser. Cameras can be easily deployed in both existing sites or newly converted "pop-up" locations at shelters and hospitals.

Over 200 leading healthcare providers already use Verkada's HIPAA compliant video solution. With a focus on customer privacy and security, Verkada provides customers with the tools to ensure patients and staff are always protected.

For organizations looking to enable remote visibility without adding overhead, Verkada deploys in minutes, is simple to maintain, and requires no additional equipment like NVRs or DVRs. To ensure a low network impact and support limited connectivity, cameras store continuous footage while select metadata is sent over the cloud, reducing network consumption to just 20 kbps per camera in the steady-state without impact to quality.

"Verkada has helped us implement features that make our business better and allow us to use video footage in ways that we hadn't thought of before," said Michael Marques, Director of Technical Services at Halifax Health.

At the end of the program, organizations can either return their Remote Viewing Station at no cost using prepaid postage or can purchase the equipment for ongoing use.

To learn more about this program, please visit verkada.com/covid-19-program or contact sales@verkada.com.

Verkada is the leader in cloud-based enterprise video security. Verkada combines on-site hardware with an all-in-one hosted software platform to provide customers with a real-time view into every part of their organization. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada is virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage. Backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, Verkada empowers thousands of organizations with the latest security technology without the worry of management overhead or unpredictable costs over time.

