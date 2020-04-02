Regulatory News:

Air Liquide's (Paris:AI) Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time), on first calling, at the Company's head office at 75 quai d'Orsay, 75007 Paris, France. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Air Liquide has decided this year to favor holding of the General Meeting behind closed doors to protect the health and safety of its employees and shareholders. Shareholders are invited to follow the Meeting live online.

Ordinance No. 2020-321 published on March 25, 2020 modified the rules for the holding of 2020 General Meetings as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and authorizes General Meetings to be held without members and other persons eligible to attend being present (behind closed doors). In order to protect the health and safety of its employees and shareholders, and as contemplated in the Invitation to the General Meeting published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires BALO) on March 25, 2020, Air Liquide's Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors.

Shareholders will be invited to follow the Meeting live online, provided, of course, that the conditions for the live webcast can be met. To maintain the dialog with shareholders, to which the Group is particularly attached, shareholders will have the possibility to ask questions1 via a dedicated platform, which will be accessible during the week preceding the Meeting, i.e. as of Monday, April 27, 2020. The Chairman will answer the questions having generated the most interest, live on the day of the Meeting.

Shareholders are informed that adaptations of the voting conditions will be necessary and made available on the Company's website as soon as the application decree of Ordinance No. 2020-321 is published.

Considering that the Meeting will be held behind closed doors, no admission cards shall be issued and proxies to third parties shall be processed according to the conditions described on the Company's website. Votes on the resolutions and proxies to the Chairman shall be managed as usual.

Voting by Internet is possible since March 31, 2020.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the General Meeting page (https://www.airliquide.com/shareholders/2020-annual-general-meeting) which will be updated whenever necessary. The agenda, along with the various documents relating to this Meeting, may also be consulted on this page.

UPCOMING EVENTS

First quarter 2020 revenue:

Friday, April 24, 2020

Combined General Meeting:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Ex-dividend date*:

Monday, May 11, 2020

Payment of the dividend*:

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Subject to the necessary approvals by the General Meeting on May 5, 2020.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

1 Questions asked using this platform do not fall within the legal framework of written questions addressed to the Company prior to the General Meeting, nor that of discussions with the audience.

