Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
02.04.20
17:36 Uhr
8,706 Euro
-0,416
-4,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,808
9,250
20:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC8,706-4,56 %