Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Apr-2020 / 17:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 April 2020 at a share price of GBP8.69 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. PDMR Number of Total Holding of Shares shares following acquired acquisition Stuart Chambers 404 8,069 Marianne Culver 62 222 Blair Illingworth 76 244 Coline McConville 102 3,586 Peter Redfern 78 10,367 Christopher Rogers 100 8,684 John Rogers 93 2,823 The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary 07920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Stuart Chambers 2) Marianne Culver 3) Blair Illingwortth 4) Coline McConville 5) Peter Redfern 6) Christopher Rogers 7) John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 8.69 1) 404 2) 62 3) 76 4) 102 5) 78 6) 100 7) 93 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP8.69 1) 404 1) GBP3,510. 2) 62 76 3) 76 2) GBP538.78 4) 102 3) 5) 78 GBP664.44 6) 100 4) GBP886.38 7) 93 5) GBP677.82 6) GBP869.00 7) GBP808.71 e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 56380 EQS News ID: 1014519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)