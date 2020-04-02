Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of predictive analytics in improving the accuracy and diagnosis of outbreaks

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How predictive analytics in healthcare can improve the accuracy of disease diagnosis

2. The role of predictive analysis and modeling in providing standardizing datasets to researchers working on curbing the impact of outbreaks like coronavirus

The ongoing advancements in healthcare technologies have led to a sudden surge in the volume and complexity of healthcare data sets. Factors such as these are prompting healthcare organizations to leverage data analytics to improve their efficiency. Predictive analysis and modeling can be very beneficial during this crisis period when the whole world is looking for a predictive model on the outbreak of coronavirus. This article sheds light on the role of predictive analytics in healthcare and illustrates how it can improve patient care by converting quantifiable insights gained from medical history into actionable insights.

According to Quantzig's healthcare data analytics experts, "Predictive analytics in healthcare can help in creating risk scores based on various data fetched from claims, biometric systems, lab reports, health records, and social determinants."

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare: 3 Business Benefits

1: Improve public health and develop antidotes for pandemic outbreaks

2: Provide necessary answers to healthcare workers for curbing the spread of coronavirus

3: Improve the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment through personalized medicine drug therapies

At Quantzig, we are aware of the difference that leveraging predictive analytics can create for healthcare organizations and workers. To help healthcare researchers to come up with new and better antidotes for the latest medical challenges our predictive analytics experts have highlighted a few use cases of predictive analytics in healthcare.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

