Filta Group Launches Specialist Coronavirus Sanitising Service

New service eliminates all envelope viruses including the coronavirus, flu and up to 99.99% of bacteria

RUGBY, England, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist services provider Filta has launched a new sanitising service which sanitises and kills Coronavirus (which carries COVID-19).

With key services and essential businesses continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic employers are looking for ways to keep shared workplaces and spaces sanistised. Filta offers a proven solution utilising laboratory-tested and approved COVID-19 sanitising with a product kill time of just five minutes.

Filta's service includes an environmentally responsible and sustainable sanitiser and disinfectant, which uses eco-friendly, naturally derived, mild surfactants and a natural fermentation extract. The product is laboratory tested and approved to be effective against all enveloped viruses as defined in EN 14476:2013 + A2:2019 (including coronaviruses and 2019-nCoV/SARS-CoV-2 as well as a wide range of microbial species).

Carried out by trained Filta technicians, the sanitising service kills Coronavirus and leaves a safe and contamination free environment.

Looking beyond lockdown it is likely that customers will need to be re-assured that sites are safe to visit. Filta's service is designed to provide that reassurance. In addition to the santising service Filta provides visible signage to leave onsite to show when the area was last sanitised.

Lee Shelton Head of Sales at Filta Group said: "Filta has built a reputation for service excellence in the UK and we are proud to have forged strong relationships with clients across our service portfolio, which includes kitchen maintenance solutions, environmental services and wastewater treatment and treatment.

"Our nationally located technicians apply the product using a range of technologies from sprayers to electrostatic foggers which kills the virus on all high touch point areas including surfaces, handles and furniture. At the end of the treatment we then provide a certificate to confirm the room has been sanitised.

"We are already working with hospitals and care homes, schools, universities, offices, motorway services, stadiums, bus and train companies, and even zoos to help mitigate the risk for their employees, customers and visitors. It's great to think we are making such a difference."

Visit https://www.filta.co.uk/services/covid-19-coronavirus-sanitising/ for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140971/Cleaning_Technicians.jpg