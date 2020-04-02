Technavio has been monitoring the carrier aggregation solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, RHODE&SCHWARZ, and ZTE, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in global mobile data traffic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Femtocell
- Picocell
- Microcellmetrocell
- Geographic Landscape
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carrier aggregation solutions market report covers the following areas:
- Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Size
- Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Trends
- Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the carrier aggregation solutions market growth during the next few years.
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, RHODE&SCHWARZ, and ZTE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carrier aggregation solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carrier aggregation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carrier aggregation solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carrier aggregation solutions market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Picocell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Metrocell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Microcell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Femtocell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased investments towards 5G in urban areas
- Growth of smart cities
- Increased investments in LTE-A in rural areas
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia
- RHODE&SCHWARZ
- ZTE
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
