MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) will be holding its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as a closed session, without shareholders or their representatives attending in person, on Thursday April 23, 2020 from 10am CET.

Under these conditions, shareholders are asked to not travel and to take part in the General Meeting by voting on the resolutions online or by post or appointing the Chairman to represent them.

Shareholders will notably be able to express their choices online on the secure VOTACCESS platform, which will be accessible from Wednesday April 8, 2020 (and not Friday April 3, 2020 as initially announced) until the day before the General Meeting, i.e. until 3pm CET on Wednesday April 22, 2020.

All the preparatory documents for this General Meeting can be consulted online and downloaded directly on the company's website (www.mercialys.com), in the "Investors Shareholders Annual General Meetings" section (accessible directly from the homepage), where they are grouped together primarily in the following documents:

General Meeting documents: agenda, presentation and text of the proposed resolutions…

2019 Universal Registration Document: activity of the company and its subsidiaries, comments concerning the accounts, corporate governance, annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements, statutory auditors' reports…

These documents are also freely available on request from: BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Service Assemblées Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcardère 93761 Pantin Cedex France.

The documents and information concerning this General Meeting are available to shareholders under the regulatory conditions in force.

