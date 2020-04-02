Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the results of assays received from recently completed drilling at the Gladiator deposit. Results include the intersection of 18.26 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over an intersection length of 1.7 metres ("m").

Bonterra had planned an aggressive winter drill program at Gladiator consisting of 12,000 to 15,000 m. The focus was zone delineation and infill drilling aimed at increasing indicated resources and to support planning for future underground exploration. The start of the drill program was delayed due to warm winter temperatures and heavy snowfall which slowed ice-making on Barry Lake. Required ice levels were not achieved and drilling was limited to near the shore where Barry Lake was frozen to the bottom. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company terminated the drill program earlier than planned. A total of 2,572 m of drilling was completed in 5 holes. Two additional holes were only partially drilled and the Company is still awaiting these results.

Three primary zones of mineralization are interpreted at Gladiator; the North, Main, and Barbeau Zones. The North and Main Zones are quartz vein mineralization hosted by steeply south-southeast dipping shear zones which have developed at the contacts of a gabbroic and felsic dykes with mafic and intermediate volcanic rocks (see cross section in Figure 1). The Barbeau Zone consists of quartz vein mineralization hosted by a shear zone which dips moderately (55o to 65 o) to the north and is correlated with offset of the gabbroic and felsic dykes. A number of less well-defined zones have been interpreted with orientations similar to the Barbeau Zone and similar to the North and Main Zones (Figure 1).

The 5 holes completed were drilled in a north-to-south direction and planned to intersect the North and Main Zones near surface and further downhole to intersect targeted north dipping zones. Significant intercepts are presented in table 1 and illustrated on the accompanying cross sections. Highlights of the drilling include an intersection of 11.5 g/t Au over 8.5 m (estimated true width of 3.8 m) on the North Zone and an intersection of 22.59 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1 m (estimated true width of 0.5 m) on the Main Zone. The north dipping zones were intersected at a more favourable angle and highlights include 18.26 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1.7 m and 19.37 g/t Au over an intersection length of 1 m.

Greg Gibson, President and CEO of the Company commented "We are pleased with these early, albeit limited, results. In particular, the results on the newly interpreted North Zone support the interpretation of geological continuity and demonstrate the potential to add significant near surface ounces to the Gladiator resource. Also, of particular significance is the prediction and intersection of significant mineralization in the newly interpreted north dipping zones. We hope to resume the Gladiator drilling from a barge after spring break up and when current restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus have been lifted."

Analyses and QAQC

Gold analyses of Gladiator drill core are completed at the Bachelor Mine assay laboratory. The Company employs an industry standard QAQC program that includes duplicate analyses from pulp and coarse rejects and the use of Certified |Reference Materials (CRM) and blanks. Check assays on a minimum of 10% of the samples are completed at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or.

Boris Artinian, P.Geo and Chief Geologist for the Company supervises all exploration activities on the Gladiator project. Mr. Artinian is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101. Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Lavigne is a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Table 1: Significant intersection





Cannot view this image [Table 1]? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_table1.jpg

Notes:

1) North Zone and Main Zone drilled at an oblique angle and true widths are 30% to 60% of intersection lengths.

2) True widths are 95% the intersection length for the north dipping (ND) zones





Vertical Cross Section

Looking West-Southwest

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_1e8c727a4412498b_002full.jpg





Vertical Cross Section

Looking West-Southwest

DDH BA-20-01



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_1e8c727a4412498b_003full.jpg





Vertical Cross Section

Looking West-Southwest

DDH BA-20-02 and 04

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_1e8c727a4412498b_004full.jpg





Vertical Cross Section

Looking West-Southwest

DDH BA-20-03

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_1e8c727a4412498b_005full.jpg





Vertical Cross Section

Looking West-Southwest

DDH BA-20-05

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54074_1e8c727a4412498b_006full.jpg

