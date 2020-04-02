Technavio has been monitoring the automotive tire retreading services market and it is poised to grow by USD 118 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone, Continental, Pomp's Tire Service, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire Rubber, and Zenises are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Environmental benefits of retreaded tires has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market is segmented as below:

Type Pre-cure Mold Cure

Geographic Landscape The Americas EMEA APAC



Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive tire retreading services market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Size

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Trends

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of 3D laser scanner for tire tread measurement as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive tire retreading services market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market, including some of the vendors such as Bridgestone, Continental, Pomp's Tire Service, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire Rubber, and Zenises. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive tire retreading services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive tire retreading services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive tire retreading services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive tire retreading services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Pre-cure Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mold cure Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone

Continental

Pomp's Tire Service

Southern Tire Mart

The Goodyear Tire Rubber

Zenises

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

