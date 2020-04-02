VIP-Media: Entrepreneur Ben Deveran Shares How to Take Over the Marketing World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Ben Deveran is the definition of an entrepreneur. In less than 18 months, Ben has impacted businesses and individuals across the globe in terms of their Digital Marketing presence. At Next Wave Marketing, their main focus is to help people with their online branding by establishing online credibility and social proof.

Furthermore Ben stated, "Many people know they need to invest into their brand for themselves but don't know a place to go to get everything they need done." Ben and Next Waves track record speaks for itself, collectively they've worked with some of the most respected business leaders in the US, as well as on an international level with very large corporations.

When he first started, Ben knew that there was a huge market for the services he wanted to provide. He saw how others were finding incredible success in the online space. Knowing it wouldn't be easy, he took a full dive into the industry at the start of 2019. Ben went on to say "In the beginning it wasn't easy, not even in the slightest. I struggled immensely to get a footing online. It takes awhile to build trust, especially at that time because I had so many things to work on."

To cap off the rest of 2019, Ben quickly figured out what strategies worked and how to build a footing online. The greatest thing about it Ben stated is, "Everything we found to work we did a 180 with and added it to our services for our clients. The same way we've been able to grow our business is the same way we help others grow theirs."

One of the most important things for Ben was to seek out knowledge and mentorship. Mentorship was by far the most valuable thing for him during this journey. Ben explained, "The only investment people need to make is in a quality mentor who helps steer them in the right direction and scale their business." There's so much beauty in mentorship, it's a guide to help you get ahead quicker and not make the same mistakes others made on the same path as yourself.

Leading into the sixth business quarter of Next Wave Marketing, Ben and his team have been working hard to remodel their service offerings so that they can stay ahead of the everlasting changes in their industry.

"This is an absolute necessity for us, currently we have so much demand for our services in the marketplace. We're working endlessly to put our service offerings into more streamlined monthly deliverables so that we can help our clients as best as we can. We have a lot of exciting new offerings we're perfecting as well including personal name SEO, and business reputation management so consumers are less hesitant to make decisions when researching online."

Ben is always focused on the value he brings to his customers. Ben went on to say "We're months ahead of anyone else in our industry, most agencies have outdated service offerings and even worse; nothing that is streamlined and efficient. In order to be a great agency, you need to stay ahead of the curve, not just for your own bottomline but to make sure your clients are getting the results they desire."

