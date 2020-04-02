Boston Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating possible claims on behalf of shareholders of Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK). Investors who purchased LK stock or other securities between April 1, 2016 and April 1, 2020 that are interested to learn more about their potential claims and legal rights are encouraged to visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK. Shareholders may also contact Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK

On April 2, 2020, Luckin announced that it was suspending its Chief Operating Officer and several other employees for misconduct related to the fabrication of sales or transactions. In a press release, Luckin announced that it was forming a special committee of the Board of Directors to oversee an internal investigation into certain issues raised to the Board's attention during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's press release stated: "The information identified at this preliminary stage of the Internal Investigation indicates that the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion. Certain costs and expenses were also substantially inflated by fabricated transactions during this period." The Company also stated: "As a result, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previous financial statements and earning releases for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the two quarters starting April 1, 2019 and ended September 30, 2019…."

Luckin Coffee investors who purchased LK securities between April 1, 2016 and April 1, 2020 that are interested to learn more about their potential claims and legal rights are encouraged to visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK. Shareholders may also contact Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

State Street Financial Center

1 Lincoln Street

Boston, MA 02111

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54073