Apteryx Imaging Inc. Provides Update on Actions Related to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Apteryx Imaging Inc. (TSX.V:XRAY)(OTCQB:APTEF)(FRA:XRAY) (the "Company") has provided an update on its actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and announced the retirement of Apteryx founder Kevin Crucs.



The Company has established a task force to assess, monitor and respond to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the health and well-being of its employees, customers and business. During this extraordinary time, the Company is confident in its ability to sustain ongoing operations through the pandemic, leveraging technology to service and support its customers from home offices in the communities in which they operate.



"Our management and employees remain resilient and adaptive in the face of rapidly changing developments due to the impact of COVID-19. We believe we are putting the appropriate plans in place to manage through these challenging times," commented Apteryx CEO, Dr. David Gane. "We will provide an information update when we report our 2019 results later this month."



The Company also congratulates Kevin Crucs on his retirement from its wholly owned subsidiary, Apteryx, Inc. Since the Company's acquisition of Apteryx in February 2017, Mr. Crucs has been serving as vice president of research and development, supporting the development of Apteryx's various on-premise imaging software products. Mr. Crucs has agreed to provide his services to ensure a seamless transition for Apteryx under the leadership of the director of operations, Patrick Williams, and the Apteryx software development team. After founding Apteryx 25 years ago, Mr. Crucs is looking forward to taking the time to enjoy his family and their new baby.



For more information about Apteryx, its products and services, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-278-3799.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol XRAY.

Apteryx Inc.

Chris Koch

Phone: 678-293-9413

Email: chris.koch@apteryx.com

Corporate Contact:

Apteryx Imaging Inc.

David Gane, CEO

Phone: 604-434-4614 ext. 227

Email: david.gane@apteryx.com



