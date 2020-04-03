Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLC7 ISIN: US26614N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6D81 
Tradegate
02.04.20
21:07 Uhr
29,665 Euro
-0,050
-0,17 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,640
30,950
02.04.
29,875
30,085
02.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC29,665-0,17 %