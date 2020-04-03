Thomas Berden to join VAT Group AG as new Chief Operating Officer

VAT, the global leader in high-vacuum technology for the semiconductor, digital display and other high-precision industries, today announced the appointment of Thomas Berden as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective from October 1, 2020.

Thomas Berden joins VAT from Sweden-based industrial bearings manufacturer SKF, where he has led the company's spherical roller bearings business serving a wide variety of industrial markets around the world.

"Thomas brings VAT a strong track record in operational excellence and state-of-the-art manufacturing, which are key success factors in our long-term strategy to drive growth and profitability," said Mike Allison, VAT's CEO. "Thomas is joining an experienced team at a perfect time as we accelerate our efforts to increase productivity, speed up the company, and ensure unmatched product quality from our manufacturing bases in Switzerland, Malaysia and Romania."

Prior to SKF, Thomas Berden was Head of Global Manufacturing for the building and construction products company Hilti in Kaufering, Germany. He has also held management positions at BSH Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte and Siemens AG, Germany. Thomas Berden holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) in Aachen, Germany, and a degree in business economics from the University of Hagen, Germany.

"VAT has already made significant progress in building a fast and responsive global organization and is very well-positioned to take advantage of all the growth opportunities ahead," Berden said. "I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team to drive this development further, with a clear focus on sustainable growth, enhanced profitability and further building VAT's market leadership."

Thomas Berden succeeds Jürgen Krebs who left VAT on January 31, 2020 as previously announced.

ABOUT VAT

VAT is the leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced manufacturing processes of innovative products used in daily life such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT is organized into three different reporting segments: Valves, Global Service and Industry offering high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services for an array of vacuum applications. VAT Group is a global player with over 1'800 employees and main manufacturing sites in Haag (Switzerland), Penang (Malaysia) and Arad (Romania). Net sales in the financial year 2019 amounted to CHF 570 million.