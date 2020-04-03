Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854131 ISIN: JP3868400007 Ticker-Symbol: MZA 
Tradegate
02.04.20
21:32 Uhr
4,594 Euro
+0,049
+1,08 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,387
4,585
02.04.
4,351
4,400
07:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION4,594+1,08 %