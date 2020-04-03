Targovax ASA Announces Proposed New Chairman of the Board

OSLO, Norway, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) announces that its nomination committee has nominated Mr. Damian Marron for election as Chairman of the Board at the company's Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Damian Marron is an experienced non-executive director, corporate advisor and life science executive with a successful track record of value creation through public and venture capital financing, portfolio planning, M&A, licensing agreements as well as R&D collaborations, both as an executive and in advisory roles. He has notably specialized in immuno-oncology, cell therapy and orphan diseases. Mr. Marron is currently Non-Executive Director at Bone Therapeutics a clinical stage, regenerative medicine company listed on Euronext and Resolys Bio, a private, late pre-clinical US startup. He is also Head of Biopharma with Treehill Partners, a global pure-play healthcare advisory firm. Mr. Marron has formerly been Chair of the Board of PepGen Ltd and the CEO at Agalimmune Ltd, TxCell SA, Cytheris SA, and Trophos SA.

Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Mr. Ludvik Sandnes says: "We are very pleased to propose Mr. Damian Marron as new Chairman of the Board. At this stage of the development of Targovax, it is important to propose a proven Chairman with extensive industry experience to achieve our commercial and scientific goals. He has a very strong track record of value creation through public and VC financing, M&A, strategic and portfolio planning and company development. His wide network of contacts globally from big pharma through to biotech companies and with investors, banks and analysts will prove invaluable. This will enable him to bring considerable experience and solutions to Targovax as we continue to develop our clinical pipeline of oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors for patients."

Mr. Marron is proposed to replace Mr. Patrick Vink, MD, who has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM due to increased workload, responsibilities and competing priorities. Targovax expresses the company's gratitude for the excellent work Mr. Vink has done as Chairman of the Board over the past three years.

