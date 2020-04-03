Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Tradegate
02.04.20
19:26 Uhr
19,400 Euro
+1,080
+5,90 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,240
19,465
08:17
19,260
19,445
08:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APERAM SA19,400+5,90 %