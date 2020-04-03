International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form DEFA 14A

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document



The Corporation has filed additional proxy materials with respect to its 2020 Annual Meeting on Form DEFA 14A dated April 2,2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF. The additional proxy materials are available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.