Access to online medical care eases some of the pressure currently facing UK healthcare providers

To ensure that as many patients as possible can get access to healthcare advice during the COVID-19 crisis, Top Doctors is offering its e-Consultation service free of charge to doctors across the country

In the last two weeks, almost six times more doctors have requested access to the e-Consultation platform

The platform is fully encrypted and GDPR-compliant, meaning patient data remains secure and private

Top Doctors, a leading provider of online services for the private medical sector, today announced that it will make its e-Consultation service available for free to all medical professionals throughout the UK for the next two months. The service connects leading doctors and healthcare specialists with patients, providing real time medical advice, and helping to reduce congestion at a time when hospitals and medical centres are postponing regular health check-ups and appointments.

Using the e-Consultation platform, patients will be able to make appointments and get advice from leading medical specialists at any time, via a private messaging or video conference service; all available 24/7, 365 days per year. e-Consultation is fully encrypted and GDPR-compliant, meaning doctors can guarantee their patients' data will remain secure from fraudsters and cybercriminals, unlike mainstream chat platforms. Any medical professional can request access to the platform, and in recent weeks, user requests have dramatically increased due to the pressure healthcare providers are currently facing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the UK alone, user requests on the service have increased 466% vs the beginning of March as more patients adhere to social distancing rules.

Alberto Porciani, CEO of Top Doctors, said "Despite the pandemic, it's crucial that doctors are still able to meet the needs of their regular patients, adhering to social distancing guidelines where possible. Less urgent appointments are being cancelled, but there are certain cases that cannot wait for diagnosis, follow-up or treatment. e-Consultancy has an important role to play in ensuring patient care standards remain high across the UK and in the last three days we have received the same number of requests from medical professionals to access the platform as we would normally in one month."

Doctors interested in availing of the free service can contact Top Doctors at econsultation@topdoctors.co.uk or by calling 07375559158 or 02071133495.

About TopDoctors.co.uk

TopDoctors is an online platform to find and contact the best private medical specialists, audited and certified by the most rigorous selection of doctors in the world.

With this objective, www.topdoctors.co.uk puts more than 70,000 of the world's most prestigious physicians within reach of the patient. To do this, it selects its members for their medical excellence and professional achievements through an exhaustive audit, under the certification of Adecco Medical Science, the evaluation of a Medical Steering Committee and the reviews of the patients. Thanks to this unique selection process, the company offers maximum reliability in the quality of the medical staff offered.

The platform has cutting-edge technology to improve patient-doctor communication, such as medical pre-diagnosis tools, private chat and video consultation with doctors. It also integrates a real-time online appointment system which revolutionises the relationship between doctors and patients: accessibility for 365 days a year, 7 days a week and 24 hours a day.

TopDoctors has established itself in recent years as the most reliable online medical platform in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, the USA and Saudi Arabia. More than 20,000,000 visitors to our websites have already relied on the platform to select a doctor and more than 1,000,000 have made an appointment in real time with the best doctors.

