Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Provides Update on Its Holdings and Near-Term Investment Priorities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, provides updates on progress with its holdings World High Life PLC and Arcology, the current status of Pressland and the Company's future looking investment focus.

World High Life PLC is an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in or acquire companies operating in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. It's fully owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, is a leading CBD supplier in the UK. Love Hemp has deployed the capital investments made in the company to expand its product line and broaden its sales and distribution, resulting in record monthly sales through the combination of its retail presence and its ecommerce site.

Arcology, a cluster-computing powered AI blockchain ecosystem with unlimited scalability, is advancing its presence amongst dAPP developers by launching a project on GitHub.com, the world's largest source code sharing platform. "With this intelligent client-end simulator, which we call Ammolite, the goal is to demonstrate Arcology's scalability, ease of use and compatibility within the developer community - a community that will be crucial in the adoption and use of Arcology into the future," said Arcology Founder and Chief Scientist Laurent Zhang.

The Ammolite simulator works closely with ParallelKitties - which is a supercharged version of CryptoKitties - deployed on the Arcology network, demonstrating the ease of developing super high-performance applications on Arcology. Ammolite simulates hundreds of thousands of dAPPs users on the network simultaneously.

In the current business climate, the Company's Pressland investment is being put on hold to deploy resources in the most effective manner where shareholder returns in the near term are prioritized. Leadership and the Board of Directors will re-evaluate prospects for the business model as the current health and economic crisis unfolds over the coming months.

Leveraging its extensive network in the medical science sector, the Company' leadership, board and advisors are actively pursuing pharmaceutical investment opportunities that can have a positive impact on the current global health care crisis as a result of COVID -19.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support those founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

