The same-day delivery market in the US is poised to grow by USD 9.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 22% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce market in the US. In addition, the increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the same-day delivery market in the US.

The B2C e-commerce in the US is witnessing growth due to the increase in Internet penetration and online shopping. In 2019, around 10% of the overall retail sales were contributed by the US B2C e-commerce industry. In addition, end-users who place orders for food and luxury items such as jewelry are willing to spend more on fast delivery services of products. E-tailers are also increasingly trying to gain a competitive edge by adopting a reduced lead time. These factors are propelling the demand for same-day delivery services where vendors pick up products from e-tailer warehouses and deliver them to customers on the same day. Thus, the growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Same-Day Delivery Market Companies in the US:

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Local Courier Service, Nationwide Courier Service, Scheduled Delivery, Bike Messenger Service, and Others. The company offers Same-day delivery services for small and large packages.

Deliv

Deliv provides same day delivery under various business segments such as DELIV FRESH, DELIV ENTERPRISE, and DELIV SMALL BUSINESS. The company offers same-day delivery across the region of United States.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates under various business segments, namely Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Global forwarding, freight, and Supply chain. The company offers same-day delivery services such as less urgent day, time critical next day, and emergency same day services.

Express Courier

Express Courier offers services such as Scheduled and On-Demand Services for Bank and Financial Institutions, Medical and Lab, and others. The company provides same-day delivery across the region of United States.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. offers products through the following business segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers services such as standard delivery, priority delivery, economy delivery, overnight delivery, and others.

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Regular service

Priority service

Rush service

Same-Day Delivery Market in US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

B2C

B2B

C2C

