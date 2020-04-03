Numis expects to report H120 revenues c 10% higher than in H119 with revenue from investment banking slightly down and equities ahead on the back of increased market volatility. Given the impact of the pandemic we have provided indicative scenarios rather than a point estimate for FY20. Numis is strongly capitalised and has net cash of over £84m. Looking beyond the current dislocation, it is well positioned to serve its corporate client base in a period in which the need for fresh equity and a revival in corporate transactions could drive a sharp recovery in activity.

