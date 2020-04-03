The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 27.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Application (RA, Psoriasis, and MS), by Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologicals, Corticosteriods, and NSAIDs), Geographic Segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in prevalence of IMID. In addition, the emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Immune-mediated inflammatory disease (IMID) presents a group of disabling conditions, which includes MS, IBD, RA, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and more. These conditions share a common inflammatory pathway. Affected patients experience immune dysregulation, which in turn, can affect their organ systems. For instance, SLE Lupus is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by inflammation of various parts of the body. The increase in IMID cases is leading to a significant morbidity rate and reduced quality of life. In Western countries, the incidence rate of IMID is approximately 5%-7%, as per a study conducted by Rheumatology Research Unit, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK. The growing prevalence of these conditions is propelling the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs and other immune regulating agents. Thus, the increase in prevalence of IMID is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates the business under Pharmaceutical products segment. The company is involved in the development and sales of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company provides HUMIRA, which is sold under the brand name HUMIRA. It is used to treat hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, uveitis, Crohn's disease, and other conditions.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. offers products through the Human therapeutics business unit. The company provides various therapeutics to treat several human diseases and disorders. It offers ENBREL, which is used primarily in the indications for treating moderate to severe RA in adult patients.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates under Biopharmaceuticals business segments. The company develops vel therapies for the treatment of various respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology indications. They also provide VIMOVO, which is a combination of esomeprazole magnesium and naproxen.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers acetylsalicylic acid, Aspirin. It is used to treat specific inflammatory conditions, including Kawasaki disease, pericarditis, and rheumatic fever.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers offers Actemra/RoActemra. It is an anti-IL-6 receptor (aIL-6R) therapy, which is used to treat RA. It is also approved for the treatment of paediatric juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), and CAR-T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

RA

Psoriasis

MS

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Anti-inflammatory Biologicals

Corticosteriods

NSAIDs

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

