Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 3
3 April 2020
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 31 March 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
3i Group 1.673
Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320
